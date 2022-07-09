Rogers warns of text scams 'claiming to offer credits' in wake of service outage
'We will apply the credit proactively to your account,' says company
Rogers is warning of a scam claiming to reimburse customers for Friday's widespread service outages.
"We are aware of scam text messages being sent claiming to offer credits in the wake of yesterday's service interruptions," the company said Saturday on Twitter.
"We will apply the credit proactively to your account & no action is required. If you receive a suspicious SMS, please forward it to 7726 (SPAM)."
Rogers president and CEO Tony Staffieri said in a statement on Saturday that services have been fully restored, adding that the disruption was likely caused by a Friday morning "maintenance update in our core network, which caused some of our routers to malfunction."
The impact of Friday's outage was dramatic.
Internet monitoring watchdog group Netblocks.org reported that total internet traffic in Canada was at 75 per cent of its normal level on Friday morning.
Rogers-owned flanker brands such as Fido and Chatr also went offline, as did services not directly controlled by Rogers, such as emergency services, travel and financial networks.
The company has about nine million wireless customers and just shy of three million on the cable and internet side of the business.
