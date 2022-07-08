Rogers networks down in areas across Canada
The Rogers cellular and internet networks appear to be down in areas across Canada Friday morning.
Outages affecting service since early morning hours Friday
While the company had not issued any formal communication about the outages as of 7:45 a.m. ET, an online service tracker showed disruptions in locations nationwide.
The Toronto Police Service tweeted that Rogers customers in that city were having trouble connecting to 911.
"We are working to resolve these issues," the force said.
The outages also appeared to be impacting Interac services.
Many social media users took to Twitter — using alternative internet connections — to express frustration that Rogers had not provided any information to customers.
More to come.
