Some Rogers wireless customers hit by outages across Canada

Rogers says some wireless customers Canada-wide are experiencing intermittent service interruptions for both voice and data services.

"Our team is working quickly to restore services as soon as possible," Rogers said in a message on its help site Monday. "We apologize for the inconvenience and will continue to provide regular updates."

The site describes the outages as "Canada-wide" and ongoing. The outage is also affecting Fido customers.

The website Downdetector was showing Rogers outages beginning overnight and spiking to more than 12,000 reports in the daylight hours. The outages appeared most prevalent in southern Ontario and Montreal.

Peel Regional Police in Ontario warned people in their community that if they call 911 they should not hang up, because "our communicators are unable to call back." Barrie and Waterloo police issued similar warnings.

Rogers has not immediately responded to a request for comment.