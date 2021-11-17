Rogers CEO Joe Natale out, Edward Rogers's preferred executive taking over
Rogers Communications CEO Joe Natale is being replaced at the Canadian telecom by Tony Staffieri as interim president and CEO, the company said in a statement late Tuesday.
Tony Staffieri, telecom's former CFO, to assume interim role as president and CEO
Rogers Communications CEO Joe Natale is being replaced at the Canadian telecom by Tony Staffieri as interim president and CEO, the company said in a statement late Tuesday.
More to come
With files from CBC's Pete Evans and Reuters