Skip to Main Content
Business·Breaking

Rogers CEO Joe Natale out, Edward Rogers's preferred executive taking over

Rogers Communications CEO Joe Natale is being replaced at the Canadian telecom by Tony Staffieri as interim president and CEO, the company said in a statement late Tuesday.

Tony Staffieri, telecom's former CFO, to assume interim role as president and CEO

CBC News ·
Rogers Communications Inc. CEO Joe Natale is being replaced at the Canadian telecom by Tony Staffieri, the company said in a statement late Tuesday. (Patrick Morrell/CBC)

Rogers Communications CEO Joe Natale is being replaced at the Canadian telecom by Tony Staffieri as interim president and CEO, the company said in a statement late Tuesday.

More to come

With files from CBC's Pete Evans and Reuters

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now