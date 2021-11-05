B.C. court rules Edward Rogers is legitimate chair of telecom company

A British Columbia court has ruled that Edward Rogers is the rightful and legitimate chair of Rogers Communications Inc., a major legal victory in his battle to take control of the company that bears his family name.

Justice Shelley Fitzpatrick of the B.C. Supreme Court ruled on Friday that Edward, who was the architect of a plan to oust the company's CEO in September, only to be blocked by members of his own family, is entitled to call himself the legitimate chair of the company.

"I'm granting the order sought by Edward," the judge said.

Edward was chair of the board at Rogers Communications Inc. up until last month, when the plan came to light and other members of the board voted him out as chair. But he used his power as head of the voting trust that controls 97 per cent of the company's voting shares to fire five members of the board, replace them with his hand-picked choices, and reinstate himself.

"We are very disappointed with the court's ruling, which represents a black eye for good governance and shareholder rights and sets a dangerous new precedent for Canada's capital markets by allowing the independent directors of a public company to be removed with the stroke of a pen," Edward's sisters, Martha and Melinda, and his mother Loretta, told CBC News in a statement.