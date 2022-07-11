Rogers to credit customers 5 days of service for outage

Rogers Communications says it will credit its customers for five days of service following its massive network outage last week that affected cellular and internet service for millions of Canadians.

"We have been listening to our customers and Canadians from across the country who have told us how significant the impacts of the outage were for them," Chloe Luciani-Girouard, a spokeswoman for Rogers Communications, said in an email to CBC News.

"We know that we need to earn back their trust, and as a first step, we will be crediting our customers with the equivalent of five days service. We will continue to work around the clock to restore Canadians' confidence in us."

