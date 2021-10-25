Edward Rogers says he'll take battle for Rogers Communications Inc. to B.C. Supreme Court

The ousted chairman of Rogers Communication Inc. says he'll go to the British Columbia Supreme Court in a bid to wrest back control of the company.

Edward Rogers made the assertion after holding a meeting that included five hand-picked directors, meant to replace members of the board that on Thursday removed him as its chair.

A statement from his camp says Edward Rogers was elected chair of the board at Sunday's meeting.

However, an earlier statement from Rogers' three siblings and the board they endorse pre-emptively rejected any outcome of Sunday night's meeting, saying that only the board as it existed Thursday has any authority.

The statement says it comes from a group representing the majority of the board.

But Edward Rogers remains chair of the Rogers Control Trust, the controlling shareholder, which, along with Rogers family members, owns 97 per cent of Class A voting shares.

The Sunday night statement from Edward Rogers is the latest development in an ugly fight for control of the company.

In September, Edward Rogers tried to get rid of CEO Joe Natale and put the company's chief financial officer, Tony Staffieri, into the top job.

An emergency board meeting was called, at which three members of the Rogers family — sisters Melinda and Martha, along with their mother, Loretta — banded together to stop Edward's plan.

Natale reportedly heard of the plan to oust him when Staffieri accidentally pocket-dialled him while discussing the plan with one of the company's former executives, the Globe and Mail reported Thursday.

On Sunday afternoon, Loretta Rogers weighed in with a statement rejecting the outcome of Edward's planned meeting, describing it as invalid.

"Edward unfortunately continues to proceed down a misguided and miscalculated path which leads nowhere productive and puts his own interests ahead of those of Rogers employees, customers and shareholders," the statement said.

"He should stop immediately, as his behaviour simply serves to underscore his seemingly wanton disregard for good governance."