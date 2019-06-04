Quebec firm Group Mach makes rival offer for Transat

A Quebec real estate developer has made a takeover offer for Transat AT Inc. worth $14 per share in cash, which is above what Air Canada has proposed.

The offer from Group Mach Inc. comes after Transat announced last month it was in exclusive talks to be acquired by Air Canada, which was proposing to pay $13 per share.

Trading in Transat shares has halted ahead of the announcement. The shares closed at $11.84 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday.

Mach says the offer is the culmination of a process that began when it approached Transat in January.

Under its offer, the company committed to keep Transat's head office, executive team and centre of decision-making in Montreal.

Transat offers vacation packages, hotel stays and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands.