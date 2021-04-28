Retail sales up 4.8% in February, boosted by car dealers, gas stations
Statistics Canada says preliminary estimate for March suggests gain of 2.3%
Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 4.8 per cent to $55.1 billion in February, led by gains at motor-vehicle and parts dealers and gasoline stations.
The agency says the overall increase came as core retail sales — which exclude gasoline stations and motor-vehicle and parts dealers — climbed 3.8 per cent in February, the first increase in three months.
Statistics Canada also said that its preliminary estimate for March suggested a gain of 2.3 per cent for the month, but cautioned the figure would be revised.
Sales at motor-vehicle and parts dealers rose five per cent in February, boosted by a 5.6 per cent increase at new car dealerships and a 9.2 per cent increase at automotive parts, accessories and tire stores.
Boosting core retail sales was a 6.1 per cent gain at general merchandise stores and a 23.7 per cent jump for clothing and clothing accessories stores, the first gain for the category since September 2020.
In volume terms, overall retail sales rose 4.3 per cent in February.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?