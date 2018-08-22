Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 0.2 per cent in June to $50.7 billion.

Economists had expected an increase of 0.1 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

The move lower followed a 2.2 per cent increase in May. "The Canadian consumer took a small pause in June, but only after a sprint the prior month, so this is hardly a weak result," Bank of Montreal economist Doug Porter said after the numbers came out.

Sales in June were down in six of the 11 subsectors tracked, representing 52 per cent of total retail trade.

Sales at gasoline stations fell 2.3 per cent, in part due to lower prices at the pump in June, while sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers dropped 0.7 per cent. "There was some weakness in other sectors, such as furniture and electronics/appliances, but building materials/garden equipment rose, as did health & personal care," Porter noted.

Food and beverage stores saw sales increase 0.9 per cent.