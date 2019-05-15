Restaurant Brands International Inc. says it plans to grow to more than 40,000 restaurants around the world over the next eight to 10 years.

The parent company of Tim Hortons, Burger King and Popeyes currently has about 26,000 restaurants.

The outlook came as Restaurant Brands held an investor day in New York.

Tim Hortons also announced today that it has started to test three Beyond Meat breakfast sandwiches with the potential to roll them out across Canada by the end of summer.

The move comes as restaurants look to increase their plant-based protein options.

Burger chain A&W started selling American-based Beyond Meat plant-based burgers last year and breakfast sandwich patties earlier this year.