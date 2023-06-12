Content
Here's why many Reddit communities are going dark

Reddit, the website known as the "front page of the internet," is making front-page news today, as many communities there have gone private or restricted to protest recent changes that would charge third-party apps to access the site's content — a move developers say would put their applications out of business.

CBC News ·
An illustration of the Reddit app.
The Reddit app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration. Hundreds of communities on Reddit went dark on Monday to protest upcoming changes to the platform that would charge third party apps to access the site, a move third-party developers say would force them to shut down. (Dado Ruvic/Reuters)

Reddit, the "front page of the internet," is making front-page news today, as many of the site's moderators have made their communities private or restricted to protest recent changes to the platform.

Many of the platform's largest subreddits, including r/pics, r/gaming and r/music, are preventing users from viewing or posting in an effort to draw attention to announced changes that would charge third-party apps to access Reddit's content — a move third-party developers say would put their applications out of business.

The changes, slated to begin on July 1, will charge external applications for accessing Reddit's content — a service that has been free of charge until now.

Christian Selig, the Halifax-based developer behind the iOS app Apollo, which offers users an alternative viewing experience to the official Reddit app, announced in a tweet Thursday that his app would be forced to shut down at the end of this month because of the changes.

Several Canadian subreddits have also joined the protest, including r/Canada, r/OnGuardForThee and many province- and city-focused spaces.

A screenshot of the r/canada announcement on why they went private. The text on the screen starts, "Good day, until midnight on June 13, 2023, r/canada will remain closed."
This screenshot taken Monday shows a message from moderators of the subreddit r/canada, explaining why their community is temporarily not accessible. Many other communities participated in a site-wide blackout to protest the changes. (Aloysius Wong/CBC)

However, other communities remain active and open for users, including r/politics, r/news and r/worldnews.

The blackout also was also the cause behind a general Reddit outage this morning, during which all content on the site was inaccessible — a Reddit spokesperson confirmed to The Verge that "a significant number of subreddits shifting to private caused some expected stability issues."

