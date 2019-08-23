Red Bull class action lawsuit settlement has Canadians eligible for up to $10 in damages

Canadians who consumed or bought a Red Bull energy drink between January 1, 2007 to July 23, 2019 could be entitled to up to $10 in compensation under the terms of a settlement in a class action lawsuit against the company.

Red Bull allegedly violated Quebec's Consumer Protection Act by "failing to inform consumers of the inherent dangers concerning the ingestion of its caffeinated energy drinks" according to LPC Avocats, the law firm in charge of the case.

Canadians who submit a valid claim through the Energy Drink Settlement Program can receive up to $10 in compensation. Anyone filing a claim has until 5:00 p.m. on Oct. 14 to do so.

LPC Avocats said Red Bull has agreed to update its Canadian website to include a link to Health Canada warning Canadians of the potential risk when consuming caffeinated energy drinks with alcohol, after posting on its website that Red Bull "improves alertness or increases concentration."

There will be a court hearing to approve the settlement on December, 17, 2019.

More to come.