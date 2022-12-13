Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Business

Stellantis recalling 1.25 million Ram trucks over tailgate issue

Stellantis is recalling about 1.25 million Ram pickup trucks, including more than 120,000 in Canada, because the tailgates may not close completely and cargo could spill onto the road.

Recall covers Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups from the 2019 to 2022 model years

The Associated Press ·
Pickup trucks sit at a dealership
Pickup trucks sits at a Ram dealership in this photo taken Dec. 27, 2020, in Littleton, Colo. Stellantis is recalling more than 1.25 million Ram trucks due to a tailgate issue, the company announced Tuesday. (David Zalubowski/The Associated Press)

Stellantis is recalling about 1.25 million pickup trucks because the tailgates may not close completely and cargo could spill onto the road.

The recall covers Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups from the 2019 to 2022 model years.

The company, formerly Fiat Chrysler, says it found that striker plates on the pickups may not be lined up right to allow complete closure. Stellantis says it's not aware of any related crashes or injuries.

Most of the recalled trucks are in North America.

The recall affects an estimated 120,759 vehicles in Canada, more than 26,600 in Mexico and more than 27,000 outside of North America.

Dealers will inspect the tailgate striker alignment and adjust it if necessary. Customers will be notified starting Jan. 27. In the meantime, Stellantis says owners should make sure they secure any cargo in the beds.

Pickups with "multi-function tailgates," the Ram 1500 Classic, and trucks with sensors that alert drivers to unsecured tailgates are not affected by the recall, the company says.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now