Skip to Main Content
Fed is prepared to respond to Trump's trade conflicts if needed, Powell says
Business·New

Fed is prepared to respond to Trump's trade conflicts if needed, Powell says

Chair Jerome Powell says the Federal Reserve is prepared to respond to the Trump administration's trade conflicts to protect the U.S. economic expansion if it decides that would be necessary.

Chair Jerome Powell made the remarks at a conference in Chicago

The Associated Press ·
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Washington. At a conference in Chicago Powell said he was prepared to respond to trade conflict to protect the U.S. economy. (Patrick Semansky/The Associated Press)

Chair Jerome Powell says the Federal Reserve is prepared to respond to the Trump administration's trade conflicts to protect the U.S. economic expansion if it decides that would be necessary.

Powell is speaking at a conference in Chicago on how the central bank can make its interest rate policy more effective at a time when inflation has remained chronically below the Fed's target level.

Powell calls persistently low inflation the "pre-eminent monetary policy challenge of our time," because it limits the Fed's ability to support the economy by cutting rates.

The chairman doesn't specify in his remarks what the Fed might do to help bolster the U.S. economy, which is being buffeted by tariffs the Trump administration has imposed on China and has threatened to impose on Mexico.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|