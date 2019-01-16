High demand for the "POT" stock symbol has prompted several Canadian stock exchanges to conduct a collective lottery to select which company will be able to use the eye-catching ticker.

After "significant interest," the Canadian Securities Exchange says it along with the Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange and Aequitas NEO Exchange will assign the symbol on Jan. 30 by random lottery.

The symbol became available after fertilizer Potash Corp. officially merged with Agrium Inc. in early 2018 to become Nutrien Ltd., which now trades under NTR.

Under the rules, a ticker symbol must be dormant for a minimum of 53 weeks before it is up for grabs to a new company, and that waiting period has recently expired.

The TMX Group, which operates the TSX and TSX Venture, and the CSE say the POT ticker will become available for reservation and usage as of Feb. 1, 2019.

The POT ticker would likely be an attractive symbol for a publicly-listed cannabis company, but the exchanges did not say in their press releases which firms expressed interest.

Many cannabis companies list in the U.S. and in Canada, and while they often try to have the same symbol on all exchanges, they don't necessarily have to.

The exchanges say eligible participants who want to enter the POT lottery must notify the exchange where they are currently listed, or want to be listed, by 5 p.m. on Jan. 29.