Don't take pot on international flights, transport minister warns

Canada's transport minister says travellers aboard domestic flights will be allowed to carry a small quantity of cannabis with them after Oct 17.

Travellers aboard domestic flights will be allowed to carry small quantity of cannabis

The Canadian Press ·
A man smokes cannabis in an Amsterdam coffee shop in this 2012 file photo. Canada's minister of transportation is warning Canadians against taking pot on international flights but says they'll be permitted to carry up to 30 grams on domestic flights. (Jasper Juinen/Getty Images)

But Marc Garneau warns against packing it into luggage that's destined outside the country. And the country's airport screening authority says it has yet to finalize procedures for dealing with passengers taking pot through security lines.

Garneau says as long as they are on domestic flights, Canadians can bring up to 30 grams of marijuana with them once possession for personal use becomes legal.

The minister warns, however, that international passengers must abide by the laws of their country of destination.

Transport Canada says taking cannabis, or products that contain pot, across the U.S. border remains illegal.

While several American states have legalized marijuana, possession of the drug is still illegal under U.S. federal law.

