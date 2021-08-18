Porter Airlines to require COVID-19 vaccine or negative test for all staff

Porter Airlines will require all of its staff to either get vaccinated against COVID-19 or test negative for the coronavirus before the start of every shift.

The Toronto-based airline, which is resuming flights next month after being grounded to passenger flights for almost a year and a half, said in a release on Wednesday that "team members must be fully vaccinated or present a negative COVID-19 test administered within 72 hours of the start of their shift."

The airline says it is "the first Canadian airline committed to introducing these important safety measures."

"Now every team member passengers come in contact with will either be fully vaccinated or recently tested. Working and flying with Porter will be a safer experience for everyone," Porter's CEO Michael Deluce said.

The federal government recently said it plans to mandate vaccination for federally regulated employers and workers, along with all passengers travelling by plane, boat or train.

Numerous large companies including Amazon, Facebook, Twitter and Google, have said they will require staff who choose to come into the office to be vaccinated before doing so.

More to come.