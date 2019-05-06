Stephen Poloz to address future of Canada's mortgage market

Stephen Poloz, governor of the Bank of Canada, will speak about the future of Canada's mortgage market Monday in Winnipeg.

Poloz will be addressing Winnipeg's Board of Trade.

The governor's speech is expected to take place at 1:45 ET, and he'll take questions from the media at 3:30 ET.

During the Bank of Canada's most recent announcement on interest rates April 24, Poloz held the benchmark interest rate at 1.75 per cent.

At the time, the central bank also downgraded its outlook for economic growth in 2019 to 1.2 per cent from 1.7 per cent announced in January.