From pandemic-related travel restrictions to extreme weather events, Canada's travel industry has navigated an unprecedented amount of uncertainty of late. And now, just as demand for travel has returned to its 2019 level, airlines are navigating their next patch of turbulence: a lack of qualified pilots.

According to Transport Canada, in a typical pre-pandemic year, roughly 1,100 pilot licences were issued. When complemented by foreign-trained pilots, that was generally more than enough to satisfy the needs of carriers as large as WestJet and Air Canada, all the way down to regional, charter and cargo airlines.

But as demand for flying collapsed in 2020, so did the number of new pilots getting their paperwork. Government data shows less than 500 licences were awarded in 2020, a figure that fell to less than 300 in 2021 and just 238 last year.

The department told CBC News in a statement that while labour shortages in the airline sector has been "identified as a priority area for action," there are no current plans to loosen regulations. But the agency says it's doing what it can to "increase the competitiveness of the Canadian flight training industry as well as improve the viability of aviation careers to address any shortages."

Whatever changes do come will do little to help anyone in the short term, and travellers are already seeing the impact of the industry's current labour crunch.

Staff shortages were a factor in charter airline Sunwing's cancellation of 67 flights over the last two weeks of December, along with extreme weather.

Salaries for experienced pilots generally go up faster and higher at the major airlines than they do at most others, they are so typically able to have their pick among those available. That causes shortages just about everywhere else.

The head of the Air Transport Association of Canada says it's a problem that had been brewing for many years, even before the pandemic.

"We haven't had enough pilots for a long time, mostly at the regional level," John McKenna said.

Long, expensive process

Getting a commercial licence is the last step in a multi-year process of becoming a pilot, a journey that can cost tens of thousands of dollars and take years.

In Canada, for many that journey ends with a dream job at either WestJet or Air Canada, but because of the expense and time commitment of training a new pilot, the major airlines often hire top staff from smaller carriers instead of methodically developing their own.

"Their fishing grounds is the regional carriers. And the regional carriers go down to the smaller carriers, air taxi groups … those levels have been hurting for many years," McKenna said.

Canada's two biggest airlines told CBC News in emailed statements that while there is indeed a higher than normal demand for pilots right now, both of them are managing to meet their needs.

"As a large global carrier operating the most modern, largest aircraft, we are a very desirable destination for talented pilots," AIr Canada said. "As a result, we are able to attract pilots as required."

"We have and continue to responsibly manage and plan our operations to meet the anticipated demand of our guests and are fully staffed across our network to support our operation," WestJet said.

That's not the case for everyone else. Small airlines often have so few pilots on staff that it doesn't take the loss of very many to stop planes from flying.

In the fall, Sunwing applied to bring in more than 60 temporary foreign workers to meet demand for pilots, but that application was rejected, which exacerbated the chaos seen at the end of 2022. The airline has since cancelled almost all flights out of Saskatchewan and most out of Manitoba for the rest of the winter travel season.

Pandemic reduced numbers, too

It's not just the big boys gobbling up all the qualified pilots, either. Many simply left the profession during the pandemic.

"Two years ago, to the day, literally almost every pilot [was] out of work," says Dave Boston, a pilot with 25 years experience who's also the man behind Edmonton-based aviation job board, Pilot Career Centre.

Faced with furloughs and layoffs at airlines big and small, many pilots tried to wait it out, but many simply moved on, he told CBC News in an interview.

"Many who had businesses or other interests, after maybe six months to a year, had to put food on the table, and they left the industry," Boston said.

For the pilots who are left, headhunting is the new normal. He says he hears from desperate airlines every day, because they either can't find the staff, or just lost yet another one. "It's very common for pilots, unfortunately, to work there for six months [then] get a surprise interview that they don't expect to get, and then they're gone," he said.

"It's a real challenge right now."

Zona Savic, right, listens to her instructor inside the cockpit of a flight simulator unit at Seneca College. Savic has long dreamt of being a pilot, and a lack of qualified flyers means she should have plenty of job prospects once she graduates. (Shawn Benjamin/CBC)

One person hoping to meet that challenge is Zona Savic, a soon-to-be graduate of one of Canada's premier aviation schools, Seneca College in Peterborough, Ont.

While she had planned to go into engineering, she joined the Air Cadets while in high school, and was quickly bitten by the aviation bug.

"I just knew from the moment that I was in that plane, this is what I was going to do," she told CBC News in an interview.

She's on track to get her pilot's licence soon, and while she may do additional training to become an instructor herself, she says it's a load off her mind to know that she won't have to worry about finding a job.

And even better for the industry, she has no qualms about working her way up at smaller carriers flying niche, remote routes.

" I just love the feeling of flying, so if that's what I'm doing, I don't really care if I'm in Paris, or in Nunavut," she says. "Anything is good for me, as long as I get to experience that."