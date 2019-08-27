Cigarette giants Altria and Phillip Morris in merger talks
Philip Morris International Inc said on Tuesday it's in talks with tobacco company Altria Group Inc to combine in an all-stock merger.
All stock deal in the works for 2 companies that used to be co-owned, but split a decade ago
Philip Morris International Inc said on Tuesday it'a in talks with tobacco company Altria Group Inc to combine in an all-stock merger.
In 2008, Altria spun off its Philip Morris International unit in a move aimed at unlocking the value of the fast growing unit.
More to come