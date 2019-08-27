Skip to Main Content
Cigarette giants Altria and Phillip Morris in merger talks
Business

Cigarette giants Altria and Phillip Morris in merger talks

Philip Morris International Inc said on Tuesday it's in talks with tobacco company Altria Group Inc to combine in an all-stock merger.

All stock deal in the works for 2 companies that used to be co-owned, but split a decade ago

Thomson Reuters ·
Cigarette companies Phillip Morris and Altria used to be part of the same conglomerate, but were split in 2008. Now the companies are in talks to once again merge. (Jim R. Bounds/Bloomberg News)

Philip Morris International Inc said on Tuesday it'a in talks with tobacco company Altria Group Inc to combine in an all-stock merger.

In 2008, Altria spun off its Philip Morris International unit in a move aimed at unlocking the value of the fast growing unit.

More to come

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|