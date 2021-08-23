Pfizer to buy Canadian drug developer Trillium Therapeutics for $2.2B
Company to pay 200% premium for shares in company it already owns one quarter of
Pfizer Inc. said on Monday it would buy Canadian drug developer Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in a $2.26 billion deal to strengthen its arsenal of blood cancer therapies.
Pfizer, which acquired a $25 million stake in Trillium last year, will buy the remaining outstanding shares for $18.50 apiece, representing a 203.8 per cent premium on the stock's last closing price.
Pfizer expects to benefit from Canada-based Trillium's blood-cancer therapies that target a "don't eat me" signal used by cancer cells to evade the immune system.
Forty Seven Inc., which is also developing drugs that target the same antibodies, was bought by Gilead Sciences Inc for $4.9 billion last year.
More than 1 million people worldwide were diagnosed with blood cancer in 2020, representing almost 6 per cent of all cancer diagnoses. The same year, more than 700,000 people worldwide died from a form of blood cancer.
Trillium's U.S.-listed shares were trading at $17.73 before the bell on Monday, having fallen 59 per cent in 2021 as of their last close. Pfizer bought nearly 2.3 million Trillium shares at $10.88 each in September.
Pfizer's financial adviser for the transaction is BofA Securities Inc, and Centerview Partners LLC is Trillium's.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?