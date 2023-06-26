Content
Business·Breaking

Some Petro-Canada locations are cash only amid 'cybersecurity incident' at parent company Suncor

Numerous Petro-Canada gas stations are only able to process cash transactions, as parent company Suncor works to fix what it is calling a "cybersecurity incident" over the weekend.

Company's loyalty program, Petro-Points, is also impacted

Pete Evans · CBC News ·
A sign on a gas pump at Petro-Canada in Toronto
This sign at a Petro-Canada location in Toronto shows the company can't process anything but cash transactions right now. The gas chain's parent company, Suncor, says it has been hit by an unnamed 'cybersecurity incident.' (Greg Ross/CBC)

On Sunday, Suncor said it was working with third-party experts to investigate and resolve the issue.

"At this time, we are not aware of any evidence that customer, supplier or employee data has been compromised or misused as a result of this situation," Suncor said on Sunday. "While we work to resolve the incident, some transactions with customers and suppliers may be impacted."

One of those impacts seems to be at Petro-Canada stations, where several locations across the country are unable to process various electronic payments. The company's loyalty program, Petro-Points, is also offline.

"Petro-Canada is a Suncor business and together, we're responding to a cybersecurity incident. While our sites are open, you may experience disruptions to some services," the company said on Twitter. "Some of our sites can only accept cash and our app and Petro-Points login are unavailable. Car washes may also be unavailable at some locations."

CBC News has independently verified that credit payment systems are down at numerous Petro-Canada locations across Canada, but it's not known exactly how widespread the issue is or when it started. Suncor did not reply to multiple requests for comment on Monday.

The incident comes only days after the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security warned that ransomware attacks — where hackers gain access to a company's internal system and demand payment in exchange for giving it back to them — was the No. 1 cyber threat facing Canada's oil and gas sector.

"Ransomware is almost certainly the primary cyber threat to the reliable supply of oil and gas to Canadians," the centre said.

Canadian retailer Indigo was hit by a ransomware attack in March that rendered it impossible to process sales using anything but cash for several days back in March, and knocked the company's e-commerce platform offline for even longer.

    With files from Greg Ross

