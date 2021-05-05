Skip to Main Content
Peloton recalls 2 treadmills — 1 for injuring children, 1 for falling touch screens

Peloton is recalling its treadmills, including about 5,400 in Canada, due to safety issues. One model, not available in Canada, has made headlines for pulling children and pets underneath it, while the model sold in Canada has a screen that can come loose and fall to the ground.

One child has died and 29 other children suffered cuts, broken bones and other injuries due to Tread+

A Peloton logo is pictured on the company's stationary bicycle in 2019. Peloton is recalling its treadmills after one child died and 29 other children suffered injuries from being pulled under the rear of the treadmill. It is also recalling a treadmill sold in Canada that has a touch screen that can loosen and fall to the ground. (Jeff Chiu/The Associated Press)

Peloton is recalling its treadmills, including several thousand in Canada, due to safety issues. 

The company's Tread product has a touch screen that can detach and fall, posing a risk of injury, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Wednesday. About 5,400 were sold in Canada, the commission said.

The commission said the company is aware of 18 reports of the screen loosening and six where it fell off. The recall notice said there have been reports of minor injuries including abrasions, minor cuts and bruises in Canada and the U.K.

The recall was announced simultaneously with a separate recall of the Tread+ treadmill, which has made headlines because children and pets can be pulled underneath it. Peloton has previously said that treadmill is not available in Canada.

One child has died and 29 other children suffered cuts, broken bones and other injuries due to the Tread+. In total, the commission said that Peloton received 72 reports of adults, kids, pets or other items being pulled under the treadmill.

The Peloton Tread, shown here in a promotional image, has a touch screen that can detach and fall, posing a risk of injury, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Wednesday. About 5,400 were sold in Canada. (onepeloton.ca)

The recall comes after the safety commission warned last month that people with children or pets should immediately stop using Peloton treadmills and posted a video on YouTube of a child being pulled under the treadmill.

The commission said consumers should immediately stop using the recalled treadmills and contact Peloton for a full refund.

In the case of the Tread model, Peloton is offering consumers who do not want a refund the option of waiting for a free inspection and repair that will secure the touchscreen to the treadmill.

With files from The Associated Press

