Peloton recalling almost 2.2M exercise bikes because seat post can break

Peloton Interactive Inc. has recalled two million exercise bikes citing the possibility of the seat post breaking during use that could lead to injuries, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said on Thursday.

The CPSC said Peloton has received 35 reports of the seat post breaking and detaching from the bike during use, including 13 reports of injuries due to falling from the bike, including a wrist fracture, lacerations and bruises.

This recall involves Peloton Bikes with model number PL01 sold from January 2018 to May 2023 in the United States and is one of the company's flagship products.

The company says original Peloton bikes sold internationally, including Canada the UK, Germany, and Australia aren't impacted.

There is no mention of any Peloton recall on the government of Canada's database of active consumer recalls.

The recall piles on more pressure on Peloton, as the company deals with waning demand for its fitness equipment amid an uncertain economy.

It's the fourth major recall of a Peloton product in recent years, coming on the heels of one involving the bike's pedals, and both versions of the company's treadmill.

Shares of the company fell 7 per cent to $6.90.



