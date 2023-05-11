Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Business

Peloton recalling almost 2.2M exercise bikes because seat post can break

Peloton is recalling 2.16 million exercise bikes in the U.S. and Canada because of a risk that the seat post could break during use, causing injuries.

U.S. safety regulator aware of more than a dozen injuries related to problem

CBC News ·
The frame of a peloton bike is shown
Peloton is recalling almost 2.2. million exercise bikes because a defect in the seat post could cause it to break, causing injury. (Jeff Chiu/The Associated Press)

Peloton is recalling 2.16 million exercise bikes in the U.S. and Canada because of a risk that the seat post could break during use, causing injuries.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday it has received 35 reports of the seat post breaking and detaching from the bike during use. There were 13 reports of injuries due to falling from the bike, including a wrist fracture, lacerations and bruises.

This recall involves Peloton bikes with model number PL01, sold from January 2018 to May 2023.

The product is being recalled in both Canada and the United States. The Canadian recall notice, posted Friday, doesn't indicate how many of the bikes have been sold in Canada, but the government says it has received one reported incident related to the defect and no reports of injury.

The recall puts more pressure on Peloton, as the company deals with waning demand for its fitness equipment amid an uncertain economy.

It's the fourth major recall of a Peloton product in recent years, coming on the heels of one involving the bike's pedals and both versions of the company's treadmill.

With files from Reuters

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now