Peloton signs deal with Beyoncé to produce exclusive fitness content

Online fitness company Peloton and music superstar Beyoncé Knowles have inked a multiyear agreement that will see the singer produce exclusive content for Peloton's fitness classes.

Knowles is the most-requested artist to work out to among Peloton's 3.6 million members. As part of their deal, the iconic singer will create a number of "themed workout experiences" exclusive to Peloton members.

"I've been a Peloton member for several years, and I'm excited to partner with a company that helps people, young and old, be the best versions of themselves, in an innovative and adaptable way," Knowles said in a press release.

"Peloton and I both believe that the power of music can help uplift, motivate and inspire those on their fitness journeys."

The release says Knowles will also help design "various forms of class curation" and the content will be available to members via the company's app and branded exercise equipment.

Peloton is a pioneer in the at-home fitness industry, by offering members access to training as well as personal motivation: trainers can interact with members via touchscreens attached to their specially designed exercise bikes, treadmills and mirrors.

The COVID-19 pandemic has seen demand for Peloton's services explode, as gyms and fitness centres have been locked down or had their attendance severely limited to curtail virus transmission as much as possible.

As a result, Peloton shares have more than tripled since the pandemic began.

Free subscriptions for HBCU students

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but as part of the deal, Peloton will give free subscriptions to students at a number of historically Black colleges and universities including:

Bennett College

Clark Atlanta University

Grambling State University

Hampton University

Howard University

Morehouse College

Morehouse School of Medicine

Spelman College

Texas Southern University

Wilberforce University

"I'm proud to celebrate the students at HBCUs with this donation, to encourage them to find and embrace their own wellness regimens," Knowles said of the initiative.