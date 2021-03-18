Child's death in Peloton treadmill incident prompts CEO to urge customers to read safety warnings

Peloton Interactive Inc. chief executive officer John Foley on Thursday asked owners of its treadmills to check safety warnings after a child died in an incident involving the company's exercise equipment.

"While we are aware of only a small handful of incidents involving the Tread+ where children have been hurt, each one is devastating to all of us at Peloton," Foley said in a letter to owners of the Peloton Tread+.

"To prevent accidents, please take care to review and follow all the safety warnings and instructions that we provide," he said.

Foley also expressed condolences to the victim's family, calling what happened a "tragic accident."

The company has not provided further details about the incident, including where it happened or the child's age.

Peloton said the Tread+ is not sold in Canada, though it does sell another type of treadmill in this country.

Shares of the company fell 2.9 per cent to $104.73 US in afternoon trade.