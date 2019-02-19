Payless seeks creditor protection, plans to close stores in U.S. and Canada
Chain has 2,500 locations across North America, including 248 in Canada
Payless Shoes is going into creditor protection in the U.S. and Canada, and will likely close all its stores.
The discount shoe retailer, which has more than 2,500 stores across North America, is seeking protection from its creditors under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, and the Canadian equivalent, the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act.
"Payless intends to use these proceedings to facilitate a wind-down of its approximately 2,500 store locations in North America and its e-commerce operations," the company said in a statement.
The company has 248 locations across Canada, employing 2,400 , and court documents suggest they collectively lost $12 million US last year.
The stores "are insolvent and are unable to meet their liabilities as they become due," court documents suggest.
They say 220 of the Canadian stores couldn't come up with rent for the current month.
