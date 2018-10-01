Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen treated again for cancer

Microsoft Corp. co-founder Paul Allen said on Monday he had started treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, the same disease he overcame in 2009.

In a brief statement, Allen said he learned recently that the cancer had returned and said he planned "on fighting this aggressively."

"A lot has happened in medicine since I overcame this disease in 2009," Allen said. "My doctors are optimistic that I will see good results from the latest therapies, as am I."

Allen said he plans to stay involved with Seattle-based Vulcan Inc., which he formed in 1986 to manage his multi-billion-dollar portfolio. His investments include philanthropic activities and business dealings, including ownership stakes in the Portland Trail Blazers basketball team, Seattle Seahawks football team and Seattle Sounders FC soccer club.

"I have confidence in the leadership teams to manage their ongoing operations during my treatment," he said.