11 Ontario cannabis stores have been fined $12,500 for not being open yet
Under the rules, retailers had to open by April 15 or face penalties. Almost half of 25 licensees haven't.
Cannabis retailers in Ontario who have failed to open their stores by a government-set deadline are facing a new round of financial penalties.
In all, eleven pot retailers have been fined $12,500 each for not opening their stores by April 15.
Twenty-five retailers were selected through a government lottery to open the first brick-and-mortar cannabis stores on April 1, but less than half met the deadline.
The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario established a system of escalating penalties for retailers who didn't start serving customers on time.
The agency says it has drawn down on letters of credit submitted by the licencees — some for a second time — taking $12,500 from the $50,000 initially provided.
Stores that do not open by the end of the month could have further penalties.
There are currently 13 cannabis shops operating across the province.
