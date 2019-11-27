North American markets reach new record highs on stronger U.S. economic growth

North American stock markets set new record highs yet again on U.S. data that included a positive revision in economic growth in the third quarter.

The S&P/TSX composite index ended the day up 64.69 points at a record close of 17,100.57.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 42.32 points at 28,164.00. The S&P 500 index was up 13.11 points at 3,153.63, while the Nasdaq composite was up 57.25 points at 8,705.18.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.31 cents US, compared with an average of 75.26 cents on Tuesday.

The January crude contract was down 30 cents at $58.11 US a barrel, and the January natural gas contract was down 3.2 cents at $2.50 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down $6.60 at $1,460.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 0.15 of a cent at $2.70 a pound.