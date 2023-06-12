Tuesday will be the final day for all 13 Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores across Canada, the retailer has announced.

The U.S. department store chain, which announced in March that its Canadian operation would be shutting down, said on its website that June 13 will be its last day in business.

Liquidation sales started in March and have been proceeding for weeks as the retailer winds down its operations in Canada after less than a decade in business.

Although virtually every retailer was impacted by the pandemic, department stores like Nordstrom were hit perhaps harder than any other type of store, because they have such a large and expensive physical footprint. Online shopping and other specialty retailers have been eating into their business model from all sides for years.

Sales at the e-commerce platform Nordstrom.ca have already been stopped.

The chain says discounts of up to 80 per cent are available.

Some stores may close earlier, if they have run out of inventory to sell.

More to come.