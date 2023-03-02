Nordstrom closing down in Canada, shuttering all 13 stores

Nordstrom Inc. says it is winding down its Canadian operations and closing all of its stores in the country.

The company, which launched in 2014, has six Nordstrom stores and seven Nordstrom Rack locations.

All stores will close and all 2,500 staff in Canada will lose their jobs, the company said Thursday.

"We entered Canada in 2014 with a plan to build and sustain a long-term business there. Despite our best efforts, we do not see a realistic path to profitability for the Canadian business," the company said.

More to come