Nobel in economics awarded to 3 based in U.S. for work on alleviating global poverty

The Nobel prize in economics has been awarded to Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer "for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty."

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced the three recipients, who each received a PhD in the U.S., on Monday. Here's some of their background:

Banerjee, born in 1961 in Mumbai, attended Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., and is Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Duflo, born in 1972 in Paris, attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where she's Abdul Latif Jameel Professor of Poverty Alleviation and Development Economics.

Kremer, born in 1964, graduated from Harvard University, where she's Gates Professor of Developing Societies.

"Despite recent dramatic improvements, one of humanity's most urgent issues is the reduction of global poverty, in all its forms," a news release from the academy says. "More than 700 million people still subsist on extremely low incomes. Every year, around five million children under the age of five still die of diseases that could often have been prevented or cured with inexpensive treatments. Half of the world's children still leave school without basic literacy and numeracy skills.

"This year's laureates have introduced a new approach to obtaining reliable answers about the best ways to fight global poverty. In brief, it involves dividing this issue into smaller, more manageable, questions — for example, the most effective interventions for improving educational outcomes or child health. They have shown that these smaller, more precise, questions are often best answered via carefully designed experiments among the people who are most affected."

The prize — officially known as the Bank of Sweden Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel — wasn't created by the prize founder, but is considered to be part of the Nobel stable of awards.

It was created by Riksbanken, the Swedish central bank, in 1968, and the first winner was selected a year later.

Duflo, the youngest-ever laureate in economic sciences, and American political economist Elinor Ostrom, in 2009, are the only women ever to win the economics prize.

Duflo, Banerjee and Kremer will share the 2019 prize of 9 million krona (about $1.2 million Cdn).