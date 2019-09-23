Skip to Main Content
Nissan paying $15M, Ghosn $1M to settle SEC fraud charges
Nissan has agreed to pay $15 million US and its former chairman Carlos Ghosn is paying $1 million to settle federal regulators' civil fraud charges of hiding from investors more than $140 million in compensation and retirement benefits for Ghosn.

Ghosn is awaiting trial in Japan on financial misconduct allegations

The Associated Press ·
In this May 23, 2019, file photo former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, center, arrives at Tokyo District Court for a pre-trial meeting in Tokyo. Nissan has agreed to pay $15 million US and Ghosn is paying $1 million to settle federal regulators' civil fraud charges of hiding from investors more than $140 million in compensation and retirement benefits for Ghosn. (Ren Onuma/Kyodo News/The Associated Press)

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced the settlement Monday with the Japanese automaker and its former chairman, who also agreed to be barred for 10 years from serving as an officer or director of a public company.

Ghosn is awaiting trial in Japan on financial misconduct allegations.

Ghosn and Nissan Motor Co. settled the charges without admitting or denying the SEC's allegations, but agreed to refrain from future anti-fraud violations of the securities laws.

