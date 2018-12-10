Nissan ex-chair Carlos Ghosn's release on bail approved by Japanese court
A Japanese court has approved the release of detained Nissan ex-chair Carlos Ghosn on $4.5 million US bail.
Prosecutors can appeal the decision made Thursday by the Tokyo District Court. His lawyers can also push for his release.
Ghosn was arrested in November, released on bail in March, but re-arrested in April on new allegations and taken to a Tokyo detention centre.
He has been charged with falsifying financial documents in under-reporting post-retirement compensation and breach of trust in diverting Nissan money and having it shoulder his personal investment losses.
Ghosn says he is innocent.
