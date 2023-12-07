Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Business

Air Transat reaches tentative deal with union representing flight attendants

Air Transat and the union representing its 2,100 flight attendants say they have reached a new tentative agreement, coming after the flight attendants rejected an earlier deal reached between the airline and CUPE in December.

CUPE members at airline had rejected previous tentative agreement

The Canadian Press ·
An airplane with the Air Transat logo sits on the tarmac.
An Air Transat plane is pictured in Montreal in 2019. The union representing the airline's flight attendants says it has reached another tentative deal after an earlier agreement was rejected. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

Air Transat and the union representing its 2,100 flight attendants say they have reached a new tentative agreement.

The proposed contract between the airline and the Canadian Union of Public Employees comes after the flight attendants rejected an earlier agreement reached in December.

Details of the new tentative deal were not immediately available.

WATCH | Air Transat flight attendants reject deal earlier in January: 

Risk of a strike happening at Air Transat 'very low,' says aviation expert

4 days ago
Duration 3:58

The company says if the proposed agreement is approved, it will be in place for the next five years.

The contract for Air Transat's flight attendants based at airports in Montreal and Toronto expired on Oct. 31, 2022.

In November, Air Transat flight attendants voted to approve a strike mandate if a new contract could not be reached.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now