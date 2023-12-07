Air Transat reaches tentative deal with union representing flight attendants
Air Transat and the union representing its 2,100 flight attendants say they have reached a new tentative agreement, coming after the flight attendants rejected an earlier deal reached between the airline and CUPE in December.
CUPE members at airline had rejected previous tentative agreement
The proposed contract between the airline and the Canadian Union of Public Employees comes after the flight attendants rejected an earlier agreement reached in December.
Details of the new tentative deal were not immediately available.
The company says if the proposed agreement is approved, it will be in place for the next five years.
The contract for Air Transat's flight attendants based at airports in Montreal and Toronto expired on Oct. 31, 2022.
In November, Air Transat flight attendants voted to approve a strike mandate if a new contract could not be reached.