Bank of Canada unveils shortlist of names under consideration for new $5 bill
Canada will have new $5 bill soon, and it'll bear the likeness of a prominent historic Canadian
The Bank of Canada unveiled its shortlist of Canadians who are under consideration to have their image emblazoned on the new $5 polymer bills.
The list of eight names, in alphabetical order, consists of:
- Pitseolak Ashoona.
- Robertine Barry (Françoise).
- Binaaswi (Francis Pegahmagabow).
- Won Alexander Cumyow.
- Terry Fox.
- Lotta Hitschmanova.
- Isapo-muxika (Crowfoot).
- Onondeyoh (Frederick Ogilvie Loft).
The list was culled down from suggestions from nearly 45,000 Canadians and compiled into an eligible list of 600 people.
According to the central bank, the names above made the cut based on five distinct categories. They changed Canada and Canadians for the better, their impact is known nationally across Canada, they have had an impact in Canada and this impact should reflect Canadian values, they are uniquely Canadian and known beyond their local/regional communities and they had an impact that is relevant today.
"Canadians put forward the names of hundreds of people who have changed Canada for the better," said Bank of Canada Gov. Tiff Macklem. "I thank the Advisory Council members for their thoughtful and thorough deliberations, and I look forward to seeing which of these eight remarkable individuals will be featured on our next $5 bank note."
The decision now moves to the office of Canada's finance minister, who will announce who will be on the new $5 bill some time early next year. The bill itself will be released into circulation some time after that.
Currently, the $5 bill bears the face of former prime minister Wilfrid Laurier, and the government has already said that his image will be on a higher denomination bill, most likely the $50 or the $100, when they get redesigned.
