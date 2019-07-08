Widespread outages at wireless providers cause voice service issues

Some of Canada's major mobile service providers say they're working to fix widespread network outages to voice services that some customers have been experiencing since Sunday afternoon.

Text messages, internet and data services are still operational, but Rogers's website said it was experiencing an outage affecting voice calling for many wireless customers.

It said "some customers may be intermittently experiencing dropped calls or are unable to place or receive calls on their mobile phone or wireless home phone service."

Police advised people to use another service to call 911 in case of an emergency.

Please be advised the ROGERS network is down globally. Please use a bell provider or landline to contact 911. ROGERS is actively working to repair the issues. —@lpsmediaoffice

Rogers said late Sunday night its network teams were working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, but it didn't say when it expected the problem to be fixed.

Telus said some of its customers may have issues calling customers on other networks, but calls to other Telus customers should be fine.

"The current network outages are with Freedom Mobile and Rogers, and its sub-brands Fido and Chatr — confirming that it is not a Telus outage," a spokesperson with the company told CBC News.

Freedom Mobile, which is owned by Shaw Communications, said on its official social media channel that it was "experiencing intermittent interruptions to Voice Services."

We are currently experiencing intermittent interruptions to Voice Services and calls to Customer Care. We're working hard to get it all sorted out and we're hoping to be back to normal soon. We apologise for any inconvenience. —@freedomsupport

It says it is continuing to monitor the issue as the providers work to resolve their outage.