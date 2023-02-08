Netflix rolls out new fees for password sharing in Canada
Netflix Canada is rolling out its long-anticipated plans to crack down on password sharing.
Accounts with users in two locations will have to pay extra starting now
The streaming giant says it will begin notifying Canadian users today by email about limitations on who can access their account outside their household.
Under the new rules, premium and standard account holders will be given the option to add extra members for $7.99 per month.
For that price, premium high-definition 4K subscribers can add two members who don't live in their household.
Standard subscribers, who pay less per month, can add one additional member for the same additional monthly fee. Basic and ad-supported plans will not be able to add more members.
Netflix did not say when it would begin enforcing the new rules.
