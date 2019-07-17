Netflix subscriber growth drops in 2nd quarter

Netflix's video streaming service suffered a dramatic slowdown in growth during its traditionally sluggish spring season, a drop-off coming as it girds for challenges from a star-studded cast of entertainment and technology companies.

The service picked up 2.7 million worldwide subscribers for the April-June period. That's far below the 5 million subscribers forecast by Netflix. The second-quarter letdown announced Wednesday comes after Netflix attracted nearly 10 million subscribers during the first three months of the year .

Netflix ended June with 151.6 million worldwide subscribers, far more than a current crop of video streaming rivals such as Amazon and Hulu.

But stiffer competition looms this fall when Walt Disney Co. and Apple plan to launch their own streaming channels.

Netflix's stock tumbled by more than 10 per cent in extended trading.

Net income exceeds expectations

Despite falling short of new-member targets, the Los Gatos, California-based company reported second-quarter net income of $270.7 million US or 60 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

Netflix posted revenue of $4.92 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts.

Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.93 billion.