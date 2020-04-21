Skip to Main Content
Netflix adds almost 16 million new customers amid lockdowns
Netflix Inc. on Tuesday reported more paid subscribers than expected in the first quarter, as global lockdowns to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus forced people to stay at home and watch shows online including the wildly popular Tiger King.
Streaming video service Netflix added almost 16 million new customers last quarter. (Elise Amendola/The Associated Press)

The streaming giant added 15.77 million paid subscribers globally during the quarter compared with analysts' estimates of nearly eight million, according to research firm FactSet.

