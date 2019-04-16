Skip to Main Content
Netflix adds 9.6 million subscribers in first quarter as competition heats up
Netflix adds 9.6 million subscribers in first quarter as competition heats up

Netflix's popularity is still booming, even as the video streaming service rolls out it biggest U.S. price increases and girds for new challenges from Walt Disney and Apple, two of the world's most popular brands.

Despite price increases, streaming giant now has nearly 149 million subscribers

The Associated Press ·
In this Friday, Jan. 17, 2014, file photo, a person displays Netflix on a tablet in North Andover, Mass. Netflix reports earnings Monday, April 17, 2017. (Elise Amendola/The Associated Press)

The ground-breaking video service added 9.6 million subscribers worldwide during the opening three months of the year, topping the projections of both Netflix's own management and the analysts that steer investors' expectations.

The first-quarter surge left Netflix with nearly 149 million subscribers through March.

Netflix's performance may help ease any worries related to a recent price hike that raised the cost of its most popular plan to $13 a month, a $2 increase.

New U.S. subscribers had to start paying the higher price in January, but it only recently started to hit existing customers.

