Netflix, the best-performing stock in S&P 500 this year, will release its second quarter earnings after stock markets close on Monday. Analysts are expecting strong results largely due to international subscriber gains, and a new focus on profitability at the fast-growing company.

Bloomberg analyst Geetha Ranganathan is expecting the company will add about 5 million overseas customers during the quarter, a figure that should be up 21 per cent compared to last year. The company added 7.4 million new customers overall in the first quarter and the company was projecting to add another 6.2 million this quarter.

International streaming subscriptions make up more than half of Netflix's value, according to a recent research report from investment firm Trefis.

But adding new customers isn't enough: the company has to keep producing high-quality originals to maintain that growth and keep its customers happy.

Bloomberg expect the company to release 700 global original releases this year, and says Netflix is on track to spend $8 billion making them — $1 billion higher than it expected.

Analysts at J.P. Morgan expect the company will burn through up to $4 billion this year feeding its growing need for content. And next year could be even worse.

On top of growth, the company has begun to focus on its profitability.

The company says it expects its operating margin to improve to between 10 or 11 per cent this year. On the high end, that's an increas of up to four percentage points from last year.

J.P. Morgan is expecting Netflix's gross profit to be $6.4 billion in 2018, up from $4 billion last year.

Prior to the earnings coming out, Netflix shares were changing hands at around $398 US apiece. That's higher than J.P. Morgan's price target of $385 a share, but the company still sees growth potential

"[Netflix] may well be the best global, secular growth story in tech," J.P. Morgan said, "and we believe investors would likely take advantage of any earnings-related weakness."