Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Business

It's not delivery, it's discontinued: Nestlé to stop selling Delissio pizza in Canada

Several well-known frozen food brands, including Delissio pizza, will disappear from Canadian stores over the next six months as Nestlé shifts its focus to other products.

Stouffer's, Lean Cuisine among other frozen food brands set to disappear from stores over next 6 months

The Canadian Press ·
Green and purple boxes of frozen pizza stacked in a freezer.
Delissio frozen pizzas are seen at a Toronto grocery store on Thursday. Nestlé Canada says it is winding down its frozen meals and pizza business in Canada over the next six months. (Joe O'Connal/The Canadian Press)

Nestlé Canada says it is winding down its frozen meals and pizza business in Canada over the next six months.

The four brands that will no longer be sold in the freezer aisle at Canadian grocery stores are Delissio, Stouffer's, Lean Cuisine and Life Cuisine.

The company says it is focusing on categories that support long-term business growth, including confectionary, coffee, ice cream, premium water and pet food.

Nestlé Canada president and CEO John Carmichael says this decision will allow the company to further invest in the categories it's prioritizing.

The company does not manufacture these products in Canada, so no manufacturing facilities in Canada will be affected.

Nestlé says it will work with its retail partners to facilitate the exit of these products from stores.

Several red and black boxes of Stouffer's 'Cheddar Cheeseburger' product.
Stouffer's frozen meals are one of several brands that will no longer be sold in Canada, as Nestlé pivots its focus to other food items. (Joe O'Connal/The Canadian Press)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now