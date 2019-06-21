NEB issues certificate for Trans Mountain Pipeline
Move is a step forward for long delayed pipeline project
The National Energy Board has issued a certificate for the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion, a move that is a step closer to completing the project that will bring about a million barrels of Alberta oil to the coast of British Columbia every day.
The NEB said Friday it has issued a certificate for the project, just days after the federal government reiterated its approval for the project to go ahead.
The 1,150-kilometre project would involve placing an additional larger pipe along the route of an existing pipeline, to increase the potential supply. After myriad delays, the federal government bought the project for $4.5 billion last year, to make sure it would survive long enough for a willing private sector buyer to be found to complete it.
The move means construction for the pipeline can begin as early as this year, seven years after it was first proposed. Construction could take up to three years to be completed.
While the NEB certificate is a step toward completion of the project, it does still face some hurdles, including opposition from various groups in B.C.
More to come
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.