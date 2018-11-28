Skip to Main Content
Snack food maker Neal Brothers makes cannabis edibles deal with Newstrike Brands

Snack food maker Neal Brothers makes cannabis edibles deal with Newstrike Brands

Cannabis company Newstrike Brands Ltd. has struck a deal to create co-branded edibles with specialty foods company Neal Brothers Inc., best known for its chips and salsa.

Cannabis company will create co-branded edibles with Canadian food company best known for chips and salsa

The Canadian Press ·
Cannabis plants are shown in a grow room at Up Cannabis Inc., a Newstrike Resources marijuana greenhouse in Brantford, Ont., January 16. The cannabis company has struck a deal to create co-branded edibles with Neal Brothers Inc., best known for specialty foods such as potato chips, tortilla chips and salsa. (Chris Young/Canadian Press)

Cannabis company Newstrike Brands Ltd. has struck a deal to create co-branded edibles with Canadian specialty foods company Neal Brothers Inc., best known for its chips and salsa.

Newstrike will own 60 per cent and Neal Brothers will own 40 per cent of a joint venture that will manufacture, distribute, market and sell cannabis-infused products.

It will also acquire a minority interest in Neal Brothers and receive advisory services from Peter and Chris Neal under the conditional deal, which is subject to regulatory and other approvals.

The joint venture partners will develop edible cannabis products at Newstrike's licensed operation in the Niagara community of Lincoln, Ont.

Newstrike is a publicly traded company and parent of Up Cannabis Inc., which is licensed to both cultivate and sell cannabis. It also has a strategic partnership with the Tragically Hip, one of Canada's best-known bands.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories