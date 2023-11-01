Content
Calculate how much more your mortgage will cost as interest rates rise

Use this tool to compare rates and find out how much more you’ll be paying.

Graeme Bruce · CBC News ·
Canada has experienced the biggest interest rate increase since the 1990s, adding to costs for both would-be home buyers and current homeowners.

Enter two rates to compare how much more you could be paying weekly, bi-weekly or monthly and see how different rates can impact the total amount you'll pay over the term of your mortgage.

Methodology

CBC News consulted with Alan Marshall, a finance instructor at York University's Schulich School of Business, for the calculations. The exact formula used can be found here.

The calculations only apply to fixed-rate mortgages in Canada, which requires fixed-rate mortgages to be compounded semi-annually by law.

The results presented here are estimates and might be different from other mortgage calculators.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Graeme Bruce

Producer, data visualizations and graphics

Graeme Bruce is a producer for CBC News, based in Ottawa. Previously, he was a digital editor at the Winnipeg Free Press. Find him on Twitter @graemebruce_ and reach him by email at graeme.bruce@cbc.ca.

