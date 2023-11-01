Calculate how much more your mortgage will cost as interest rates rise
Use this tool to compare rates and find out how much more you’ll be paying.
Canada has experienced the biggest interest rate increase since the 1990s, adding to costs for both would-be home buyers and current homeowners.
Enter two rates to compare how much more you could be paying weekly, bi-weekly or monthly and see how different rates can impact the total amount you'll pay over the term of your mortgage.
Methodology
CBC News consulted with Alan Marshall, a finance instructor at York University's Schulich School of Business, for the calculations. The exact formula used can be found here.
The calculations only apply to fixed-rate mortgages in Canada, which requires fixed-rate mortgages to be compounded semi-annually by law.
The results presented here are estimates and might be different from other mortgage calculators.