Microsoft investigating after outage hits Teams, Outlook and other services

Microsoft says its online services "have recovered" but it continues to investigate a problem that left users around the world unable to access the Teams messaging platform, Outlook email system and other services Wednesday morning.

"We've confirmed that the impacted services have recovered and remain stable. We're investigating some potential impact to the Exchange Online Service," the Microsoft 365 Status Twitter account said at 9:31 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

Microsoft said it had "isolated the problem to a networking configuration issue" and that a network change suspected to be causing the problem was rolled back.

Earlier, the tech company reported "service degradation" for a number of its Microsoft 365 services.

Thousands of users reported problems with Teams, Outlook, the Azure cloud computing service and the XBox Live online gaming service early Wednesday on the Downdetector website, which tracks outage reports. Later in the morning, Downdetector showed the number of reports had dropped considerably.

Even after Microsoft said its services had recovered, some Twitter users complained that they were continuing to experience issues with Outlook, Teams and other services.

The outage comes after Microsoft reported Tuesday that its quarterly profit fell 12 per cent, reflecting economic uncertainty that the company said led to its decision this month to cut 10,000 workers.